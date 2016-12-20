Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/20/2016 11:44 AM

Wheaton man involved in fatal crash on I-55

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

A Wheaton man was involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on northbound I-55 that killed a 60-year-old Wisconsin man, police said.

Samer Hraish, 36, of Wheaton, was driving a commercial vehicle in the right lane of I-55, just south of Route 53, shortly before 3:30 a.m. when he was struck from behind by William Hansen, 60, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, who was driving another commercial vehicle.

Hansen was pronounced dead at the scene by the Will County coroner.

An investigation is ongoing by members of the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account