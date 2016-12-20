Wheaton man involved in fatal crash on I-55

A Wheaton man was involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on northbound I-55 that killed a 60-year-old Wisconsin man, police said.

Samer Hraish, 36, of Wheaton, was driving a commercial vehicle in the right lane of I-55, just south of Route 53, shortly before 3:30 a.m. when he was struck from behind by William Hansen, 60, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, who was driving another commercial vehicle.

Hansen was pronounced dead at the scene by the Will County coroner.

An investigation is ongoing by members of the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.