Judge: Bloomingdale slaying suspect knew his rights when he spoke to officers

A DuPage County judge ruled Tuesday that Jeffrey Keller was under arrest when he spoke to Bloomingdale detectives about the slaying of Nate Fox on the night of Jan. 14, 2015, and that he voluntarily waived his rights, including the right to be silent.

The ruling clears the way for statements Keller made to police to be introduced at his pending murder trial.

Judge George Bakalis entered the written ruling in open court.

"The court finds the defendant was arrested at his place of employment, was advised of his Miranda rights, however unartfully, voluntarily waived his rights, then later invoked his right to be silent as the state acknowledges," Bakalis wrote.

Bloomingdale police officers and a member of the DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force testified during a previous hearing that they got a tip from Keller's old college friend on Jan. 12, 2015, that made Keller the target of their investigation.

Keller, 53, was arrested as he left his office on the 1800 block of South Meyer Road in Oakbrook Terrace about 7 p.m. on Jan. 14, 2015.

Bloomingdale officers testified they were in plain clothes during the arrest in an attempt to appear nonthreatening, but agreed Keller was not free to leave once he went with the officers to the police station where he was questioned for several hours.

Bakalis ruled a Bloomingdale officer read Keller his rights, but did so "in an attempt to minimize the (importance) of the warnings."

"Here the admonitions given, although not given in a manner the court would prefer to see done, did convey to the defendant what his rights were," Bakalis wrote. "The understanding of his rights is further supported by the fact that at some point in the interview he exercised his right to be silent."

Keller also testified that he asked for a lawyer several times but was denied use of his or any phone to call for one. Bakalis, in his ruling, called the testimony "not credible for several reasons."

"First, as shown later in the (three-hour interrogation video that Bakalis watched privately in his chambers) defendant had a cellphone on his person throughout the interrogation; second when the taped interview began he made no reference to having asked for an attorney nor made a request for an attorney while the interview was being taped," Bakalis wrote.

Keller is charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the killing of Fox, a 37-year-old car salesman and former International Basketball League player, at Fox's Bloomingdale townhouse on Dec. 22, 2014.

Prosecutors say Keller stalked Fox for days before gunning Fox down as he left his vehicle in his driveway on the 200 block of Tamarack Drive in Bloomingdale. They said Keller held a delusional belief that Fox was having a romantic relationship with a woman Keller was having an "emotional affair" with.

Prosecutors allege Keller became angry and accused the woman of having a relationship with Fox, with whom she previously worked at an insurance agency. Despite her denials, prosecutors said, Keller was obsessed with the thought of her being with another man and wanted Fox "out of the way."

Keller is next due in court on Jan. 11, at which time prosecutors hope to set a trial date.