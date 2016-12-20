Breaking News Bar
 
12/20/2016

Bubble tricks amaze Woodland students

  • Bubbleologist Geoff "Merlin" Akins blows a fog bubble onto a paddle held by Albena Kwakye as Rafael Castro-Castrejon, left, watches his bubble burst. Akins entertained children Tuesday with his Bubble Wonders Show at Woodland Primary School in Gurnee.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Bubbleologist Geoff "Merlin" Akins blows multiple bubbles into one as he entertains children Tuesday at Woodland Primary School in Gurnee. Akins presented his Bubble Wonders Show.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Kindergartner Rebeca Angeles, center, laughs as she watches bubbleologist Geoff "Merlin" Akins make bubble creations as he entertained children Tuesday at Woodland Primary School in Gurnee.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
By Gilbert R. Boucher II
gboucher@dailyherald.com

Children chanted "Do it! Do it! Do It!" as bubble master Geoff Akins attempted to create a square bubble Tuesday during his Bubble Wonders Show at Woodland Primary School in Gages Lake.

Students from early learning to kindergarten watched as Akins created a variety of amazing bubble tricks, including the bubble caterpillar, fog in a bubble, dancing bubbles, bubbles inside of bubbles, a kid inside a bubble, a "Bubble Cube," and more.

"I think they love big bubbles especially. The foggy bubble seems to be a really big draw because they haven't seen a foggy bubble before," Akins said. "The theme that is threaded throughout is that anything is possible. I intentionally fail to make my square bubble. Kids need to have faith and persistence and hope. By the end of the show, we do finally make a square bubble."

For more than 30 years, Akins has been entertaining, educating, and empowering children worldwide with his bubble mastery while conveying the message that anything is possible. He has had appearances on the "CBS Sunday Morning" show, co-authored a best-selling book, "Empowered: Wake Up and Live the Life You Love," and also has been featured in two books, "GPS for Success" and "The Art and Science of Bubbles!"

The bubble show was funded by the Woodland School District 50 Parent Teacher Association.

