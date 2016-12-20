Bubble tricks amaze Woodland students

Children chanted "Do it! Do it! Do It!" as bubble master Geoff Akins attempted to create a square bubble Tuesday during his Bubble Wonders Show at Woodland Primary School in Gages Lake.

Students from early learning to kindergarten watched as Akins created a variety of amazing bubble tricks, including the bubble caterpillar, fog in a bubble, dancing bubbles, bubbles inside of bubbles, a kid inside a bubble, a "Bubble Cube," and more.

"I think they love big bubbles especially. The foggy bubble seems to be a really big draw because they haven't seen a foggy bubble before," Akins said. "The theme that is threaded throughout is that anything is possible. I intentionally fail to make my square bubble. Kids need to have faith and persistence and hope. By the end of the show, we do finally make a square bubble."

For more than 30 years, Akins has been entertaining, educating, and empowering children worldwide with his bubble mastery while conveying the message that anything is possible. He has had appearances on the "CBS Sunday Morning" show, co-authored a best-selling book, "Empowered: Wake Up and Live the Life You Love," and also has been featured in two books, "GPS for Success" and "The Art and Science of Bubbles!"

The bubble show was funded by the Woodland School District 50 Parent Teacher Association.