Who's running for village board in Fox Valley area towns

Village trustee races are heating up in some Fox Valley area towns. Here's a look at candidate filings for the April 4 consolidated election:

Algonquin

Incumbent trustees Brian Dianis, Robert Smith and Jerrold Glogowski are being challenged by Laura Brehmer, Greg Ligman and Janis Jasper for three seats on the board.

Batavia

Except one 2-year aldermanic post, the other races for Batavia City Council are uncontested.

For the a 2-year term in the First Ward, appointed Alderman Scott Salvati and Carl Dinwiddie are seeking that seat.

Incumbents Michael O'Brien (First Ward), Martin Callahan (Second), Paula Mueller (Fourth), Nick Cerone (Sixth) and Drew McFadden (Seventh) filed petitions for re-election.

Eliot Meitzler, who was just appointed to fill a Third Ward vacancy, is running for a full 4-year term. Mark Uher is running for the Fifth Ward position.

Burlington

Incumbents Ernie Jackson and Mary Kay Wlezen and newcomer Deb Twenhafel are vying for three seats on the board. Longtime Trustee Betty Reiser is not running for re-election.

Carpentersville

Incumbents Pat Schultz, Kevin Rehberg and Ginger Stephens are running for re-election alongside challenger Diane Lawrence.

East Dundee

Newcomers Cindy Comstock and Scott Andresen are challenging incumbent Trustees Dan Selep, Kirstin Wood and Rob Gorman for three seats on the village board.

Elburn

Trustees Patricia Schuberg and Kenneth Anderson are seeking re-election. Michael Rullman and Matthew Wilson are also seeking the three seats available.

Elgin

Seven candidates are running for city council, including incumbents Rich Dunne, John Prigge, Carol Rauschenberger and Terry Gavin. Challengers are Brenda Rodgers, Corey Dixon and Brandon Yaniz.

Fox River Grove

Incumbent Andrew Migdal and residents Suzanne Blohm and Jacob Fleischmann are running for three seats on the board. Trustee Thomas Anderson filed on the first day of candidate filing but later withdrew his petition.

Geneva

Incumbent aldermen Mike Bruno (First Ward) will face businessman Michael Olesen. Second Ward Alderman Richard Marks faces Michael Clements, Third Ward Alderman Mary Seno squares off against Becky Hruby, Fourth Ward Alderman Ron Singer faces Jeanne McGowan, and Robert Swanson and Douglas Warlick are seeking the Fifth Ward post.

Gilberts

Incumbents Nancy Farrell, David LeClercq Sr. and Guy Zambetti, along with residents Jeanne Allen and Dan Pace, are running for three open trustee seats.

Hampshire

Nine candidates have filed for four seats on the village board, including incumbents George Brust, Michael Armato and Michael J. Reid, Jr. They will face Don Edmonston, Lionel Mott, Carl Palmisano, Erik Robinson, Ryan Krajecki and Christine Klein.

Huntley

Incumbents John Piwko, J.R. Westberg and Ronda Goldman have filed for re-election.

Lake in the Hills

Incumbent Robert Huckins, and resident Bill Dustin and Thaddeus T. Lewis III are running for three trustee seats.

Lily Lake

Incumbent trustees Pam Conn and Tim Dell are running for another term on the board. Trustee Rick Overstreet, who is serving as interim village president, is running for the top job against resident Mike Carlson. Overstreet's trustee seat is open.

Maple Park

All six seats on the board are up for election. Incumbents Lucas Goucher and Brandon Harris are running for two 4-year trustee terms. A third 4-year term seat is available. Incumbents JP Dries and Kristine Dalton are running for two 2-year trustee terms. A third 2-year term seat is open.

North Aurora

Trustees Michael Lowery and Mark Gaffino and resident Tao Martinez filed for the three available seats.

Pingree Grove

Five candidates are running for three trustee positions: Raul Lemus, Amber Kubiak, Patricia Dulkoski, Joseph Hirschbein and Kevin Allen. Seats held by trustees Chuck Pearson, Ray LaMarca and Nick Campbell are up for election.

Sleepy Hollow

Though three seats are open on the village board, only incumbent trustee Jeff Seiler is running for re-election. Terms also are up for trustees Russell Getz and Donald Ziemba.

South Elgin

Trustees Jennifer Barconi, Greg Lieser and John Sweet have filed for re-election.

Sugar Grove

Trustees Ted Koch and Rick Montalto filed for re-election to 4-year seats, as did challengers Alison Squires and Karen McCannon. Three seats are available.

St. Charles

Ward 2 incumbent Art Lemke is running for re-election, joined by challengers Ryan S. Bongard and former mayoral candidate Jake Wyatt. In Ward 4, two new faces filed to replace Alderman Jo Krieger, who filed paperwork to run for city treasurer. Potentially taking Krieger's spot on the council are David Pietryla and Lora Vitek. Three other incumbent aldermen also filed for re-election: Ron Silkaitis in Ward 1, William Turner in Ward 3 and Maureen Lewis in Ward 5.

Wayne

Seven candidates are vying for three open trustee positions, including incumbents Ann Tigges, Michael Anastasio, and Michael Dimitroff, and challengers Kathleen O'Rourke, Patrick O'Brien, Jim Lorenz, and Shawn W. Hilton.

West Dundee

Newcomer Cheryl Anderley and incumbents Dan Wilbrandt, Patrick Hanley and William Pflanz are vying for three 4-year terms on the board.

• Daily Herald staff writers Elena Ferrarin, Harry Hitzeman, James Fuller, Lauren Rohr and Susan Sarkauskas contributed to this story.