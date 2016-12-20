Rock the Halls benefit at Smooth Fox in Elgin

hello

The Reverend Brothers will be playing at the third annual Rock the Halls benefit concert Friday in Elgin. Pictured, from left, are Chas Sirridge, Brandon Couture and Tanner Bednar. Not pictured are band members Tom Small, Rafael Soto and Scott Reynolds. Photo courtesy Tanner Bednar

When Tanner Bednar was approached by musicians to participate in the third annual "Rock the Halls" benefit in Elgin, he knew it meant the event had made a name for itself.

"This summer I had people coming up to me, local artists from the Fox Valley area, asking if they could perform at this event," he said. "It meant it was on the map. It meant they know about it and wanted to play it."

Rock the Halls, whose proceeds benefit the Community Crisis Center and Food for Greater Elgin, takes place 5 to 11 p.m. Friday at Smooth Fox, 51 S. Grove Ave in Elgin.

The lineup consists of soloist Dylan Harris followed by Big Ned & Electra 225, Night Witch, The Reverend Brothers and The Belvederes. Bednar, an Elgin native, is a member of The Reverend Brothers, a new band that includes members of The Reverends and the former Paxton Brothers.

Bednar started the benefit concert in 2014 after being inspired during a Lake Forest College class discussion about hunger in the world. He's now studying at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and plans to keep the event going even after he graduates in May, he said.

Past concerts netted about $5,000, a "good chunk" going to the Crisis Center and "a bit more" to Food for Greater Elgin, he said. Attendees also are asked to bring canned food for the Crisis Center.

The event used to be held at Danny's Pizza in Elgin. "We've been trying to grow it for the last two years," Bednar said. "Danny's was great the last two years, they were a big help in getting this rolling."

Tickets are $15 per person and $10 for those with student ID, and include a food buffet, while it lasts, and soda. Alcohol can be purchased separately.