New mariachi band receives praise in West Chicago

West Chicago music teachers Janet Sikma and James Wallace hoped the launch of a mariachi band at Leman Middle School would be successful, but after just a few months they're already seeing it has made a profound impact on the community.

On Monday, Sikma and Wallace, co-directors of Mariachi Los Rayos de Leman Middle School, invited family members, teachers, administrators, public officials and other members of the community to an open rehearsal to hear what the 15-member ensemble has been working on.

"A lot of them were hearing us for the first time," Wallace said. "It was neat to see their reaction. There was certainly a lot of enthusiasm."

More than 30 students auditioned for the group at the start of the school year, but Sikma and Wallace had to narrow the ensemble down to 15. It includes sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders who are already in band or orchestra.

Sikma said when she asked the students who are part of the group why it was important, she got sincere answers.

"They said it helps them connect with their heritage and it helps them represent the Mexican culture in their school," she said.

Wallace said he noticed the ensemble is helping some of the students' parents and grandparents live out a Mexican tradition they sometimes feel detached from in the U.S.

"It's just amazing to see that cultural reconnection for the families," he said.

For the past few months, the students have focused on two songs: "Las Mañanitas," a Mexican birthday song, and "Noche de Paz," or "Silent Night."

"They have advanced a little faster than we have cautiously planned for," Wallace said.

The original intent was to have the group perform once in the spring, but Sikma and Wallace said performances like Monday's, in a low-pressure environment, have given the students a sense of accomplishment.

Last week, the ensemble performed at the West Chicago Elementary District 33 school board meeting. Wallace said he received three emails afterward from people saying how moved they were by the performance.

The group also has been invited to perform at the Illinois Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents meeting in April and at a District 33 folklorico dance performance in May.

Next year, Sikma and Wallace are hoping to expand the program and reach out to students who aren't in band or orchestra. They are discussing the possibility of creating a summer program as well, to invite interested students to try it out before committing to the ensemble for the year.

"This is what could get them to start playing a musical instrument," Wallace said.