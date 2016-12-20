Breaking News Bar
 
Union Pacific Northwest trains running again

By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

No one was injured Tuesday evening when a Metra train struck a unoccupied, parked car near a set of elevated tracks.

Metra reported delays on the Union Pacific Northwest Line about 6 p.m. near Clybourn Avenue in Chicago.

Train 649 was scheduled to arrive in Crystal Lake at 7:20 p.m. Outbound and inbound rail traffic was stopped for about an hour, Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said. The crash happened on elevated tracks that are possible to reach by car, although it is unclear why the vehicle was stopped.

All trains but No. 649 were given the OK to resume their regular schedules by 7 p.m. The trains are running on a 15-minute delay.

Check back atdailyherald.com for updates.

