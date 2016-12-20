Des Plaines gives apartment complex preliminary OK

hello

A developer has proposed a 236-unit, four-story apartment complex for Des Plaines called Covington Lexington Woods. The city council narrowly granted the project preliminary approval Monday night.

The Des Plaines City Council narrowly granted initial approval Monday for a large apartment complex at the intersection of East River and Golf roads.

The council voted 5-4 in favor of a four-story, 236-unit apartment complex to be called Covington Lexington Woods. Dissenting alderman argued the 7.5-acre plot should be slotted for commercial development -- which would create more tax revenue than residential property -- and expressed concerns that tenants would worsen traffic at a busy intersection.

But supporters said the long-vacant land should be developed with a use supported by the market. United Stationers, a distributor for business product, left the site about eight years ago and demolished its office building.

"It is wrong for us to assume the market can support something that it can't," said Mayor Matt Bogusz, who cast the tiebreaking vote to approve the concept.

The project is not a done deal. City council members must approve the plan in a second reading during the next meeting. Additionally, the developer must submit a detailed plan to city staff members within a year. The city council then would need to grant final approval.

Patricia Haugeberg, alderman of the 1st Ward, where the development would be located, opposed the project. She argued the city should seek commercial development for the land. Haugeberg also said adding more residential property strains the police and fire departments.

Haugeberg predicted the development would create a "train wreck" for traffic.

"I would much rather look long term," she said.

Bogusz and Aldermen Denise Rodd, Don Smith, Mike Charwicz and Dick Sayad supported the measure.

Haugeberg and Aldermen Malcolm Chester, John Robinson, Jim Brookman opposed the project.