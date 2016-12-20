Amazon expands in Aurora, to add 1,000 jobs

Amazon has been building more fulfillment centers in Illinois, and plans two more in Aurora. It's all because of strong demand from consumers. ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO

A Kiva robot drive unit is seen, foreground, before it moves under a stack of merchandise pods, seen on a tour of one of Amazon's newest distribution centers in Tracy, Calif., in this file photo in 2014. Amazon Tuesday announced two new fulfillment centers in Aurora. ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO

Amazon said Tuesday it will open two new distribution centers in Aurora and add about 1,000 full-time jobs.

The company already has similar centers operating in Edwardsville, Joliet and Romeoville with another fulfillment center under construction in Monee.

"Amazon's investment in Aurora is a testament to our growing economy, streamlined business process and dedicated workforce," said Aurora Mayor Robert J. O'Connor. "To bring 1,000 new jobs to Aurora at one location is unprecedented and to do so via Amazon, one of the most recognized brands in the world, is monumental. It's just as exciting to know Amazon's commitment and care for the communities where they have offices and the potential partnerships that will be developed throughout our city. We are absolutely thrilled with Amazon's decision to choose Aurora for its newest venture."

At the nearly 1-million-square-foot facility in Aurora employees will pick, pack and ship small, items such as books, electronics and consumer goods. The other facility, spanning 400,000-square-feet, will specialize in handling larger items like big-screen televisions.

During the past two years, Amazon announced eight fulfillment centers in Illinois. Once the latest investments complete construction, Amazon will have created more than 7,000 full-time jobs for Illinoisans. The company also recently announced a commitment to hire 25,000 military veterans and spouses in the U.S. during the next five years and train 10,000 in cloud computing.

Amazon has said it targeted Illinois because it needed these facilities in the Midwest to more quickly deliver products to consumers.

"In just over two years, Illinois has proved itself to be an ideal location from which Amazon can continue offering customers our vast selection and superfast shipping speeds," Akash Chauhan, Amazon's vice president of North American operations, said in a statement. "We're excited to be growing and creating even more full-time jobs that offer comprehensive benefits on day one as well as generous maternity and parental leave benefits."

An Amazon spokeswoman did not provide further comment.

A spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity did not immediately respond about how much taxpayer money went for incentives to Amazon.

Illinois competed with several other states for this project, Amazon said.

"Today's announcement further strengthens Illinois' position as one of the nation's top states for logistics and distribution," said Sean McCarthy, director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, said in a statement. "This has been a team effort, with IDCEO and Intersect Illinois working together to make possible Amazon's continued growth in Illinois. We are excited to see Amazon expand and create thousands of good-paying jobs."