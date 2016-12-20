Buffalo Grove approves plan for Woodman's on Milwaukee Avenue

Buffalo Grove trustees this week gave Woodman's Food Market the green light for its development on the long-dormant Berenesa Plaza site.

Now Woodman's must get the go signal from the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Lake County Department of Transportation for off-site road improvements before moving ahead on the development, a process that could take another three-to-six months.

Trustees approved documents that will allow the construction of a new 242,000-square-foot store, gas station, car wash and lube station on 20 acres at the northwest corner of Milwaukee Avenue and Deerfield Parkway, as well as a 5.5-acre mixed use development across the street.

Those documents include an amended annexation agreement and a minor amendment to the 20-year sales-tax sharing agreement under which Woodman's will receive up to $7 million, including up to $4 million paying for off-site roadway and intersection improvements.

Trustees also approved a condition that Shorewood Development Group, developer of the 5.5 acres, negotiate an agreement for cross access to the development to the south where a Potbelly's is opening this week.

However, Jeff Silverman president of MJK Real Estate Holding Co., developer of the south parcel, expressed some frustration with negotiations on the cross-access agreement, saying that he is concerned about some of its potential provisions.

Silverman said purpose of the access was "the free flow of traffic between the centers. It's not for the creation of leverage."

Louis Schriber, Shorewood CEO, said the Shorewood development will include a bank, office and retail tenants, quick-service restaurants and possibly one sit-down restaurant.

Trustee Joanne Johnson praised the Shorewood development, saying, "I will admit the first you came to the board with your first plan, I wasn't one of the biggest fans of it. But I think this is a significant development for our village."

Since the plan was brought to the village board in June, it has been changed to accommodate the concerns of the residents of the nearby Pekara subdivision about the gas station and its underground storage tanks and piping systems. The original gas station location on the south side of Deerfield Parkway was near a water retention pond connected to Aptakisic Creek, which runs through the subdivision.

The new plan calls for the gas station, car wash and lube station to be moved to the north side, near the grocery store, with the abandoned lot remaining vacant and possibly being used for employee parking. Community Development Director Christopher Stilling said moving the location has largely assuaged the concerns.

Jim Arneson, speaking on behalf of Woodman's, said that the underground storage tanks and the piping would have double-walled construction.

The tanks, he said, would have spill-containment equipment that prevents the release of product into the environment, as well as overfill prevention equipment that automatically shuts off the flow into the tank.

In addition, the development will contain a stormwater management system with an underground water quality device that traps and retains trash, debris, sediment and hydrocarbons, separating it from the stormwater. The device would be able to hold 400 gallons of gas or oil.

Meanwhile, a competitor questioned the economic impact on the five existing grocers in the area, given the store is equivalent in size to three typical stores. "Where is that business going to come from? … The money has got to come from somewhere."

Village President Beverly Sussman said, "Milwaukee Avenue is a very busy area. Cars come from all over, not from just Buffalo Grove."

Trustee Jeffrey Berman said Woodman's will be drawing from a larger trade area.