Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 12/20/2016 5:00 PM

World Bioproducts buys Libertyville building for $3.2 million

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald Report

World Bioproducts plans to move from Mundelein to a 50,000-square-foot building at 1600-1648 Northwind Blvd. in Libertyville as part of its plan to expand.

Entre Commercial Realty LLC Tuesday said it completed the sale of the Libertyville site to World Bioproducts for about $3.2 million.

For about 25 years, World Bioproducts has provided the food industry with products to make microbiology testing easier and more reliable.

This free standing, 49,516-square-foot industrial building features four docks, three drive-in-doors and 94 spots for parking.

Brian Bocci of Entre Commercial Realty represented the buyer and Dan Tobin of CTK represented the seller.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account