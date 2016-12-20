World Bioproducts buys Libertyville building for $3.2 million

World Bioproducts plans to move from Mundelein to a 50,000-square-foot building at 1600-1648 Northwind Blvd. in Libertyville as part of its plan to expand.

Entre Commercial Realty LLC Tuesday said it completed the sale of the Libertyville site to World Bioproducts for about $3.2 million.

For about 25 years, World Bioproducts has provided the food industry with products to make microbiology testing easier and more reliable.

This free standing, 49,516-square-foot industrial building features four docks, three drive-in-doors and 94 spots for parking.

Brian Bocci of Entre Commercial Realty represented the buyer and Dan Tobin of CTK represented the seller.