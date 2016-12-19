FIFA fines British federations for memorials at WCup matches

FILE - This is a Nov. 11, 2016 file photo of a detailed view of Wayne Rooney's black armband with a poppy on during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying, Group F match against Scotland at Wembley Stadium in London. FIFA on Monday Dec. 19, 2016 fined England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland and Northern Ireland soccer federations over display of political symbols. (Mike Egerton/PA, File via AP) Associated Press

ZURICH -- FIFA has fined the four British soccer federations for displaying poppies at World Cup qualifying matches in November to honor their war dead.

FIFA says England's federation must pay 45,000 Swiss francs ($43,800) for "display of a political symbol" at a home match against Scotland on Nov. 11. Scotland was fined 20,000 Swiss francs ($19,500).

Wales and Northern Ireland were fined 20,000 Swiss francs (($19,500) and 15,000 Swiss francs ($14,600), respectively, for poppy displays at home qualifiers on Nov. 12.

FIFA says it does not question "specific commemorations as we fully respect the significance" for countries but stressed that it has to apply bans on political or religious symbols universally.

England's fine is the same as that imposed on Iran last month in a similar case.