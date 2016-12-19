Utah's Hatfield may not be with team for Foster Farms Bowl

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah could be without cornerback Dominique Hatfield for its bowl game.

Hatfield, a senior, tweeted Saturday he was 99 percent sure he wouldn't play against Indiana in the Foster Farms Bowl. The tweet was deleted soon after.

Coach Kyle Whittingham says Hatfield's status is "to be determined." Whittingham declined to provide any details on whether Hatfield would play against the Hoosiers on Dec. 28, if the senior remains a member of the team or what has caused his status be up in the air. He did say it is not a legal problem.

Hatfield started six games this season after missing the first three due to an injury. He was dismissed from the team in August 2015 after he was charged with aggravated robbery and theft. Those charges were dropped, but he was also charged with misdemeanor assault stemming from a fight during a party last year. Hatfield returned to the team after serving a suspension.