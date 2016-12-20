After Maroon's emotional equalizer, Oilers beat Blues in OT

Edmonton Oilers' Tyler Pitlick, right, is congratulated by Adam Larsson, of Sweden, after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in St. Louis. Associated Press

St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko, left, collides with Edmonton Oilers' Matt Hendricks along the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in St. Louis. Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers' Jordan Eberle (14) controls the puck as St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in St. Louis. Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, left, controls the puck as St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko, of Russia, watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in St. Louis. Associated Press

St. Louis Blues' Patrik Berglund, of Sweden, controls the puck as Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid, left, defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in St. Louis. Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) celebrates along side teammate Andrej Sekera, of Slovakia, after scoring past St. Louis Blues goalie Carter Hutton (40) and Blues' Alex Pietrangelo (27) during overtime of an NHL hockey game Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in St. Louis. The Oilers won 3-2 in overtime. Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- Patrick Maroon scored an emotional goal to tie it, and then Ryan Nugent-Hopkins won it for Edmonton in overtime.

Nugent-Hopkins scored 2:55 into OT after taking a pass from Connor McDavid, lifting the Oilers over the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Monday night.

The winner came after Maroon, a St. Louis native, got his first goal in nine career games against the Blues by tipping a shot by Brandon Davidson 5:47 into the third period.

Cameras caught Maroon's son Anthony celebrating the score in the stands, and Maroon cried when he was shown the video during a postgame television interview.

"I don't get to see him as much," he said, choking back tears. "It's pretty special.

"That was good especially playing in front of a team that I grew up watching," he added. "We had season tickets and you always get up for those games no matter what. It's fun to play your hometown team that you grew up watching and to get a goal is an extra bonus for me, and especially in front of my son and my family."

McDavid became the first NHL player with 40 points by assisting on the OT goal.

"If you give Connor the puck and a good opportunity, he's going to make a play for sure," Nugent-Hopkins said.

The OT goal frustrated St. Louis goalie Carter Hutton, who stopped 32 shots on his 31st birthday. It was his first start since Dec. 3, when the Blues lost to the Jets in overtime.

"It ended up in the net," Hutton said. "I don't even know who scored it. It's a tough one to take. I thought I've played pretty well since the start of the year but I'm not putting up 'Ws'. It's tough."

St. Louis scored first when Kyle Brodziak connected on a wrist shot 4:20 into the game. Nugent-Hopkins tried to poke the puck over the blue line, but Kevin Shattenkirk got it and passed to a wide open Brodziak, who beat Cam Talbot on his glove side.

Edmonton tied at about seven minutes later. Leon Draisaitl won a faceoff and Tyler Pitlick buried the shot, beating Hutton on his right side. Draisaitl also assisted on Maroon's goal.

The Blues took the lead back 33 seconds later when Vladimir Tarasenko hit a wrist shot from the right circle.

Tarasenko leads all NHL players with 15 points (six goals and nine assists) in December. Tarasenko has points in 17 of his last 21 games with 12 goals and 17 assists.

Pitlick fell to the ice with 4:26 left in the second period, favoring his left leg. He checked Jori Lehtera and his momentum carried him into the boards. He got helped off the ice and back into the locker room.

Talbot had 25 saves.

NOTES: The Blues have lost three in a row to the Oilers. Prior to that, St. Louis had won eight straight against Edmonton. ... St. Louis G Jake Allen got a rest after starting the last seven games, going 3-4 in that stretch. He is 11-1-2 with one shutout on home ice. ... Talbot leads the NHL in games played with 30. ... This was the second of three meetings between the two teams this season. ... Alexander Steen played in his 520th game as a Blue, passing Red Berenson for 10th in club history among forwards. ... St. Louis is 8-2-1 in its last 11 games at home. They have points in 15 of the last 16 home games.

UP NEXT:

Oilers: Wednesday night at Arizona.

Blues: Tuesday night at Dallas.