Garrett scores 19, DePaul holds off SE Missouri 81-78

ROSEMONT, Ill. -- Billy Garrett Jr. scored 19 points and made the go-ahead free throw with 44 seconds left to lift DePaul over Southeast Missouri State 81-78 in Monday night's Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic game.

Trailing by five at halftime, DePaul closed to 57-55 on Eli Cain's 3, then led 62-60 on R.J. Curington's layup. Daniel Simmons' 3 put the Redhawks back on top, but Cain hit back-to-back 3s amid a 10-2 run and DePaul led 72-67.

The Redhawks scored eight straight and led 78-77 on Antonius Cleveland's dunk with 58 seconds left. Garrett made two free throws to give DePaul a 79-78 edge, then Tre'Darius McCallum made two more to seal it. Jamaal Calvin's game-tying 3 attempt at the buzzer bounced off the rim.

Cain scored 15 and Curington had 13 for the Blue Demons (7-4).

Cleveland scored a career-high 28 points and Calvin added 20 with a career-high six 3-pointers for the Redhawks (4-8), who have lost five straight.