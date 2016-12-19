The Latest: Buses leave 2 Syrian villages under Aleppo deal

A Syrian child is comforted after she and other members of the family crossed into Turkey at the Cilvegozu border gate with Syria, near Hatay, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, Dec, 18, 2016. Several people were able to cross into Turkey after they managed to leave the embattled Syrian city during the ceasefire, and arrived in Turkey by their own means. The Aleppo evacuation was suspended Friday after a report of shooting at a crossing point into the enclave by both sides of the conflict. Associated Press

Ritach Halif, 2, is carried by her mother, after the family which came from Idlib, Syria, crossed into Turkey at the Cilvegozu border gate with Syria, near Hatay, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, Dec, 18, 2016. Several people were able to cross into Turkey after they managed to leave the embattled Syrian city during the ceasefire, and arrived in Turkey by their own means. The Aleppo evacuation was suspended Friday after a report of shooting at a crossing point into the enclave by both sides of the conflict. Associated Press

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, civilians gather for evacuation from eastern Aleppo, Syria, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. The Syrian government suspended evacuations from eastern Aleppo just hours after they resumed on Friday, saying that rebels had opened fire on a convoy of evacuees at a crossing point with the enclave, state TV reported. (SANA via AP) Associated Press

Members of a Syrian family carry their belongings after they crossed into Turkey at the Cilvegozu border gate with Syria, near Hatay, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, Dec, 18, 2016. Several people were able to cross into Turkey after they managed to leave the embattled Syrian city during the ceasefire, and arrived to Turkey by their own means. The Aleppo evacuation was suspended Friday after a report of shooting at a crossing point into the enclave by both sides of the conflict. Associated Press

BEIRUT -- The Latest on developments in the civil war in Syria where a cease-fire deal is back on and evacuations of civilians and rebels resume (all times local):

9:10 a.m.

A Syrian activist group and a Lebanon-based TV station say that 10 buses with civilians from two Shiite villages besieged by rebels in the country's north are on their way to government-controlled areas.

The evacuations from Foua and Kfarya were conditions that were added on to a cease-fire deal that paved way for the last rebels and civilians to depart from the remainder of the rebel enclave in the eastern half of the Syrian city of Aleppo.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the pan-Arab Al-Mayadeen TV say the buses left Foua and Kfarya on Monday. More than 2,000 sick and wounded people are supposed to leave the villages.

The evacuation came a day after militants burned six buses assigned to the villages' evacuations. The Observatory reported shortly before midnight Sunday that government forces allowed five buses to leave rebel-held parts of east Aleppo.

8:20 a.m.

The U.N. Security Council is expected to vote on a resolution aimed at immediately deploying U.N. monitors to eastern Aleppo, a move France says will be critical to prevent "mass atrocities" by Syrian forces, and especially militias, who captured the rebel stronghold.

The resolution, due to be put to a vote on Monday, comes as thousands more trapped Aleppo civilians and rebels await evacuation in freezing temperatures in the rebel enclave.

The text calls for the United Nations and other institutions to monitor the evacuations and demands that U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon urgently consult all parties on the immediate deployment of the monitors.

France and Russia, who submitted rival draft resolutions, struck a compromise text after more than three hours of closed-door consultations by the U.N. Security Council on Sunday.