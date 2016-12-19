Breaking News Bar
 
German court rejects suits against Armenian 'genocide' vote

Associated Press
BERLIN -- Germany's highest court has rejected a string of complaints against a decision by the country's parliament to label the killings of Armenians by Ottoman Turks a century ago as genocide.

The Federal Constitutional Court threw out eight complaints against the resolution approved by lawmakers in June.

It published one of the decisions Monday, in which judges said the plaintiff had failed to provide sufficient evidence that his fundamental rights had been violated and that no such violation was obvious.

The parliamentary vote infuriated the Turkish government and prompted it to withdraw its ambassador from Berlin for a few months.

Ankara also refused to let German lawmakers visit German military personnel stationed at Turkey's Incirlik air base, but relented after the German government stressed the resolution isn't legally binding.

