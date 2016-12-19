Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 12/19/2016 7:00 AM

Lawmaker: Ex-N. Korea diplomat fled due to 'reign of terror'

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SEOUL, South Korea -- A high-profile North Korean defector has told South Korean lawmakers that he decided to flee because of disillusionment with what he describes as a "tyrannical reign of terror" by leader Kim Jong Un.

Seoul announced in August that Thae Yong Ho, No. 2 at the North's embassy in London, had come to South Korea with his family. Pyongyang expressed its outrage with state media reports calling him "human scum" who embezzled official funds and committed other crimes.

The office of South Korean lawmaker Lee Cheol Woo says he and other lawmakers met Thae on Monday.

Lee's office cited Thae as saying North Koreans are suffering "slavery" under Kim's dictatorship. He was quoted as saying he learned about South Korean democracy by watching South Korean dramas and movies.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account