posted: 12/19/2016 7:00 AM

101-year-old UK man jailed for earlier child sex offenses

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LONDON -- A 101-year-old confessed sex offender has been jailed for 13 years for crimes committed against young children in the 1970s and 1980s.

Ralph Clarke was sentenced Monday in Birmingham Crown Court. He had pleaded guilty to nine offenses and been convicted of others as well, including indecent assault and indecency with a child.

Judge Richard Bond told Clarke that it was plain to see he had "no remorse whatsoever" despite his guilty pleas.

The judge said Clarke's attacks had been "repeated and sustained" for years and included one victim who was only four years old. He said he had considered Clarke's age and various illnesses but felt a lengthy sentence was necessary.

