Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 12/19/2016 7:00 AM

German school in Turkey defuses Christmas 'ban' argument

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BERLIN -- An argument over whether German teachers at a school in Turkey can teach their students about Christmas appears to have been resolved after reports of a ban drew criticism from German politicians.

The Istanbul Lisesi school's German department has 35 teachers from Germany. News agency dpa on Sunday cited an email to German teachers saying its Turkish leadership had ordered there should no longer be any teaching of Christmas traditions.

The school denied any ban but said some German teachers had addressed Christmas without answering students' questions satisfactorily. On Monday, dpa reported the German department's leadership mailed German teachers after meeting with the school's Turkish heads saying there's "no ban on discussing 'Christmas' in teaching."

German Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said Monday he was confident "misunderstandings" could be resolved.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account