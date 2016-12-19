Breaking News Bar
 
Frigid weather hampers efforts to recover submerged vehicle

Associated Press
LYNWOOD, Ill. -- Crews in Chicago's southern suburbs were poised to continue work recovering a vehicle with at least two passengers from a pond after frigid weather hampered efforts.

Emergency responders from Cook County searched for several hours Sunday before suspending work until Monday morning. The Lynwood Fire Department said there were reports of at least two occupants in a vehicle that went off a roadway and into a retention pond. Crews found the vehicle about 30 feet underwater but Lynwood Fire Chief John Cobb they couldn't retrieve it because "it's buried in silt up to the doors."

Cobb said below-zero temperatures sent a police officer and diver to the hospital to be treated for exposure.

The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory Monday for northern and most of central Illinois.

