The Latest: Report: Gunman in Russian ambassador attack dead

ANKARA, Turkey -- The Latest on the attack on Russia's ambassador to Turkey (all times local):
7:55 p.m.
Turkey's private NTV television says police have shot and killed the gunman who attacked the Russian ambassador in Ankara.
NTV television, citing police sources, said the gunman was killed in a police operation inside an exhibition hall where the attack occurred.
Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov was several minutes into a speech at the embassy-sponsored exhibition in the capital, Ankara, when a man wearing a suit and tie shouted "Allahu akbar" and fired at least eight shots, according to an AP photographer in the audience.
___
7:45 p.m.
Russia's Foreign Ministry says that the country's ambassador to Turkey has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound after an attack at a photo exhibition in Ankara.
But Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova didn't give Ambassador Andrei Karlov's condition. Zakharova was speaking in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.
___
7:25 p.m.
An Associated Press photographer says a gunman has fired shots at the Russian ambassador to Turkey. The ambassador's condition wasn't immediately known.
The attack occurred Monday at a photo exhibition in the capital Ankara, where the ambassador was making an address.
Photographs from the scene showed a man lying on the ground with an armed man dressed in a suit standing near him.