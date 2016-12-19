Naperville detective gives foster kids something to call their own

Children in foster care sometimes have to move their belongings from one living situation to another in a garbage bag, which is why the California nonprofit Together We Rise helps local donors raise money to give kids a duffel bag of their own filled with comfort and toiletry items. Courtesy of Together We Rise

Sweet Cases, which are decorated duffel bags full of comfort and toiletry items for foster children to call their own, will be on their way to the Naperville nonprofit organization Our Children's Homestead thanks to the efforts of a Naperville detective who's running a fundraiser. Courtesy of Together We Rise

Naperville Detective Kate Koziol deals with all sorts of kids in all sorts of scenarios in her work as a juvenile investigator, so she's running a campaign to help youngsters in one of the toughest situations: foster care.

Koziol is collecting donations to build a type of care package in a duffel bag called a Sweet Case, which she says will give children in the foster care system some possessions of their own and a way to move them from place to place. These kids often have none of the basics many take for granted, she says -- not even a toothbrush or pillow.

"It's hard to see some of the kids in the more dire straits who don't have as much as we did growing up," Koziol said.

She's seeking a total of $2,500, which she'll send to a California-based nonprofit called Together We Rise. That group, in turn, will send her the duffel bags and basic materials to make 86 Sweet Cases for kids being served by the Naperville nonprofit Our Children's Homestead.

She's collected more than $1,000 so far from colleagues at the Naperville Police Department and people she's reached on social media. But to reach her goal of creating and distributing the Sweet Cases by mid-January, she's seeking more.

"We give the kids as much as we possibly can," Koziol said.

The basic Sweet Case comes with a blanket, a teddy bear, a hygiene kit, a coloring book and crayons, so donations Koziol receives will fund those items. Such simple possessions are a big boost to a child moving from one foster home to another, said Joan Baek, programs manager for Together We Rise, which has sent roughly 48,000 Sweet Cases to agencies across the country this year.

"For us, it just looks like a teddy bear," Baek said. But to a foster child, it becomes family. "It gives them a sense of warmth, self-worth and something to hold onto."

The teddies certainly are helpful for young ones, but Our Children's Homestead primarily serves kids and young adults between 14 and 21.

People in the older age group make up roughly 90 of the 138 kids the agency currently serves. And they often "turn their noses" at the childish goods inside Sweet Cases the organization has received in the past, said Jacqueline Stogsdill, director of community relations and development.

Stogsdill has worked with Koziol to make sure many of the Sweet Cases will be personalized for teens in the way the duffel bags are decorated and the extras stuffed inside, such as pens, pencils, notebooks and other school supplies; pillows, pillow cases, fleece "tie-blankets," toothbrushes, toothpaste, socks, boar-bristle hairbrushes and scalp conditioner or hair grease.

The duffel bag itself is a major component of the Sweet Case, since it's a convenient way to move between living situations and an upgrade from the moving materials children in care often are forced to use.

"Unfortunately, the pictures on social media about foster children moving from home to home in garbage bags -- that does happen," Stogsdill said, "The biggest thing is they don't want to look different. Having to move around any of your items in a garbage bag makes you feel different, and it's uncomfortable."

Koziol will be accepting donated items for the Sweet Cases in a drop box at the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St. Donations also can be made at togetherwerise.org/fundraise/napervillefosterkids.