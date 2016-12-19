Streamwood High's female-led 'Lear' among state theater headliners

Streamwood High School's fall production of "King Lear" -- performed by a majority female cast -- will be featured at the Illinois Theater Association's High School Theater Festival Jan. 5-7.

The festival will feature 25 high school productions, more than 150 workshops and an all-state production involving the best student thespians at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

"It's the biggest festival of its kind in the United States," said Streamwood High theater director Hector J. Hernandez Sr. "More than 4,000 high schoolers from across Illinois converge on that campus. It's a really huge honor. It's a showcase of the best student talent from across the state."

"King Lear" is the first full-length play performed by any Elgin Area School District U-46 high school to be selected for the festival. It also is the first time the role of Lear is being played by a girl. The play's cast includes 19 girls and two boys.

When casting the part of Lear, Hernandez said, he wanted the best actor for the role. His version of the Shakespearean classic is set in a post-apocalyptic world. The script blends modern text with rich Shakespearean verse.

"It was a more realistic situation for the show," Hernandez said. "We're out of that (era of) kings and queens running society. In this society, the best person to lead will be their king. I try not to cast girls in boys' roles. In this case, my King Lear is a female Lear. (She) is playing it as a female, not as a girl playing a boy. Part of my belief is that students should have the opportunity to play the role that they are best fit for. The role of being a king, it should go to whoever is best suited."

Senior Haley Fish, 17, of Streamwood, who is among the school's star thespians, was chosen for the part.

"I see Lear as a very noble person who wants to help everybody, and as she gets older, her daughters don't listen to her much. She freaks out," said Haley, who will have 19 productions under her belt by the time she graduates.

Haley said she draws inspiration from her late grandparents for the role. "I am kind of a leader myself, so there is part of me in it, too," she added. "I'm kind of nervous. It's an amazing opportunity and I'm so grateful."

The play was a hit with roughly 170 people attending performances in October. An encore performance is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Streamwood High School.

"It's free admission, but if people want to make a donation to help our program or help our students go to the theater fest, then we will accept donations at that time," Hernandez said.

To send the entire cast and crew of roughly 28 students and the production set downstate will cost roughly $7,000.

"We've collected close to $800 so far," Hernandez said.

Streamwood High students will perform at 3 and 7 p.m. Jan. 6, and Bartlett High School senior Sam Witz will perform as part of the all-state ensemble of "Sweeney Todd." For more information, visit illinoistheatrefest.org.