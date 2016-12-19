'Futurist' saluted on retirement from Schaumburg library

After guiding the Schaumburg Township District Library for the past eight years as only the second director in its history, Stephanie Sarnoff will be heading to the warmer winter climes of Sarasota, Florida, in early January.

The retiring director remembers her powerful first impression of the library when she arrived after a long tenure leading the Scarsdale Public Library in New York.

"I'd never seen a community library this size," she said. "I was awed by the breadth and depth of the library collection."

Maintaining that "wow" factor was a priority for Sarnoff as she navigated the library through nearly a decade of change.

"The only constant in everybody's life is that nothing stays the same," she said. "The (library) boards have been remarkable. They were open to someone who had experience being a change agent and a futurist."

Her predecessor, Michael Madden, served for 41 years, helping take the community library from its infancy to one that today is routinely given four- or five-star ratings in Library Journal's annual rankings.

Sarnoff arrived at a time when implementing necessary changes was not easy. She leaves behind a state-of-the-art Teen Center and a $1.4 million renovation of the audiovisual section, which will be dedicated Dec. 28.

That may not have seemed possible when she started in 2008, a time when the nation and local governments were mired in recession and the funding woes that come with it.

At the same time, library use was growing and patrons were increasingly demanding access to new technology. By carefully making staffing changes through attrition rather than layoffs and then adapting the space they left behind, the Schaumburg Township District Library retained its place at the cutting edge, Sarnoff said.

While e-readers and the internet will continue to grow as sources for information, printed books still seem preferred by readers of history, literature, art, religion and philosophy, Sarnoff said.

"We're still in a period of shakedown," she said. "The important thing is for people to distinguish between good information and bad information. I've been saying that since the World Wide Web was created."

Still, she said, future library leaders will have to weigh the necessity of bookshelves in the decades ahead against the need for seating, meeting rooms and computer terminals as libraries evolve.

Sarnoff said she's proud of two elements of the library that have remained throughout her tenure: its dedication to customer service and its branch facilities in Hanover Park and Hoffman Estates.

"The branches have never been neglected children," she said.

Sarnoff's retirement was acknowledged this week by a proclamation of salute from Schaumburg Mayor Al Larson and his village board. The proclamation touched on Sarnoff's accomplishments and the Library Journal's annual rating of the Schaumburg library. The facility also received a 95 percent positive rating in the village's National Citizens Survey.

Sarnoff said she couldn't ask for greater support for the library in all three villages in which it operates, as well as from Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 and Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211.

"We have always been partners and never competitors," Sarnoff said. "I have just had a wonderful eight years here. I'm deeply grateful to the board that hired me and the members I've worked with."