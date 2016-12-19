Village administrator retiring after 25 years in Libertyville

Words sometimes can come back to haunt us, but Kevin Bowens' initial observations about Libertyville proved prophetic.

"This is certainly the type of community where a manager could have a long and successful career," the newly installed village administrator said in 1991.

He was right, serving the next 25 years under four mayors and scores of village trustees, bosses who never thought about letting him go.

"Kevin has been as valuable to Libertyville as any elected politician in the last 50 years," Mayor Terry Weppler said.

But his tenure is nearly done. On Dec. 23, Bowens voluntarily will leave village hall for the last time as the even-keeled, low-key navigator who kept the business of government together through good times and bad.

At 61, Bowens said he still has a zest for the job, but with a variety of village projects and initiatives on track, he thinks it's a good time to "hand things off to somebody else" and retire. This week, he will work in tandem with his replacement, Christopher Clark, who held the same spot in Cary.

"More golf in the summer, skiing in the winter and time with the family," he said of his immediate plans, which include continuing to call Libertyville home. "I have two grandsons now."

He is among the longest-serving administrators in Lake County behind Mike Ellis in Grayslake and Bob Kiely in Lake Forest. He is only the second Libertyville village administrator since the position was established a half century ago.

When Bowens made his observations about the village on that sunny summer day 25 years ago, he was standing in front of village hall.

The building since was repurposed for other municipal offices and named for his predecessor, Allen H. Schertz, who served 26 years.

"He was my first call" after deciding to retire, Bowens joked. "I told him, 'Your record is safe.'"

The town's population and number of village employees are nearly the same as when Bowens arrived, but much has changed.

He noted the resurgence of downtown among the highlights during his tenure, and the budget cuts and layoffs of 2009-10 as the most difficult.

Through it all, those who have worked with Bowens emphasize his professionalism, consistency, reliability, honesty and integrity.

He is known for his aversion for publicity and preference to work in the background -- he had to be strong-armed last summer into being grand marshal of the Libertyville Days parade.

"I try to stay out of the paper," he said. "You give credit to the elected officials."

Bowens, who grew up in Rolling Meadows, has logged 38 years in his public administration career, including 10 years as assistant city manager in Wheaton.

He has attended about 2,000 night meetings along the way.

"I don't know anybody who hasn't appreciated and been grateful for the work Kevin has done over the years," said Weppler, who has been mayor the past eight years.

Former Mayor Jeff Harger, who was defeated by Weppler and is challenging him in the April election, said Bowens makes everyone around him better.

"Kevin is probably the gentleman with the most integrity I've ever seen in municipal government," Harger said.

Harger's predecessor, Duane Laska, was a newly elected village trustee and was on the panel that interviewed Bowens as a finalist from among 100 applicants to replace the retiring Schertz.

"For me, it was just the feeling -- the way he communicated. It just kept drawing us back," said Laska, who served 14 years on the village board including eight as mayor. "Kevin was the constant. He kept it all together."

From his village hall office, Bowens has a view of a downtown so vibrant the second parking deck in seven years is nearing completion.

Bowens said he has tried to use the Athenian Oath, which he learned about in grad school, as a career guide.

"I hope I've helped make this place better than when I arrived," he said.

@dhmickzawislak