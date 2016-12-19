Breaking News Bar
 
Believe Project: $100 to help the homeless

  • The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.

Daily Herald report

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Deborah Hruby of Elgin.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

"I have my own little grass-roots charity providing some of the basics in life to eight to 10 homeless men and two homeless women in Elgin. I target the homeless that fall through the cracks, who cannot get into PADS for failing to meet one requirement or another.

"I go out once a week into their environment, the street, giving them socks, soap, razors, gloves, blankets, etc. And, a much needed item at this time of year, hand and foot warmers.

"I also hand out donations while serving at the soup kitchen Friday nights at the Vineyard church. I buy what I can on our small income, receive donations from family and friends.

"$100 would go a long way in helping me to continue to help them. Thank you for your consideration."

