Electoral College: Trump has 35 electoral votes of the 270 he needs

Rex Teter, a member of the Electoral College, holds two days of delivered mail at his home Tuesday in Pasadena, Texas. And you thought Election Day was in November. Electors are gathering in every state Dec, 19, to formally elect Donald Trump president even as anti-Trump forces try one last time to deny him the White House. Republican electors say they have been deluged with emails, phone calls and letters urging them not to support Trump. Many of the emails are part of coordinated campaigns.

Protesters demonstrate ahead of Pennsylvania's 58th Electoral College at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. The demonstrators were waving signs and chanting in freezing temperatures Monday morning as delegates began arriving at the state Capitol to cast the state's electoral votes for president.

WASHINGTON -- The Latest on the Electoral College meeting Monday to formally elect Donald Trump the nation's 45th president (all times CDT):

10:30 a.m.

With wins in Arkansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia, Donald Trump now has won 35 electoral votes of the 270 he needs to formally win the presidency.

Democrat Hillary Clinton has won Vermont's three electoral votes.

Clinton won the popular vote in the Nov. 8 election. But Trump is poised to win 306 of the 538 electoral votes under the state-by-state distribution of electors used to choose presidents since 1789.

10:29 a.m.

Tennessee's 11 presidential electors have cast their ballots for Republican Donald Trump.

They were required by state law to vote for Donald Trump, who overwhelmingly carried Tennessee in November.

The vote Monday came with little fanfare. One audience member tried to read out some Scripture before the ballots were cast, but was told he could not speak.

Protesters held rallies at state Capitols around the country, including in Nashville. The group called the December 19 Coalition said it wanted to try to persuade electors to change their minds given the CIA and FBI's conclusions that Russia interfered in the presidential election with the goal of supporting Trump.

9:31 a.m.

Vermont's three members of the Electoral College are the first to report their vote for president.

All three chose Democrat Hillary Clinton, reflecting the state's vote in the Nov. 8 presidential election.

The Vermont electors are Gov. Peter Shumlin, state Rep. Tim Jerman and Martha Allen, president of the Vermont chapter of the National Education Association.

New York real estate magnate Donald Trump won the race nationally. But in Vermont, Clinton got 55.7 percent of the vote, while Trump received 29.8 percent.

Trump is poised to win 306 of the 538 electoral votes under the state-by-state distribution of electors used to choose presidents since 1789.

9:02 a.m.

Hundreds of demonstrators are gathering on the steps of Pennsylvania's Capitol building with the faint hope that they'll persuade the electors not to vote for Republican President-elect Donald Trump.

The sign-waving protesters in 25-degree weather Monday were examples of demonstrations around the country against the Electoral College's expected selection of Trump as the nation's 45th president.

Trump won Pennsylvania's popular vote, which means he gets to pick the people who cast Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes. That's fifth-most electors in the nation.

Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton by less than 1 percent in Pennsylvania.

He is poised to win 306 of the 538 electoral votes under the state-by-state distribution of electors used to choose presidents since 1789.

2:16 a.m.

Electors are gathering Monday in every state to formally elect Donald Trump president even as anti-Trump forces try one last time to deny him the White House.

Protests are planned Monday in state capitals, but they're unlikely to persuade the Electoral College to dump Trump. An Associated Press survey of electors found very little appetite to vote for alternative candidates.

Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 2.6 million votes. But Trump is poised to win 306 of the 538 electoral votes under the state-by-state distribution of electors used to choose presidents since 1789.

The AP tried to reach every elector and interviewed more than 330 of them. Despite the national group therapy session being conducted by some Democrats, only one Republican elector told the AP that he won't vote for Trump.