Naperville Chanukah celebration combines Chinese food, comedy

hello

Mark Black/Daily Herald, December 2012Rabbi Mendy Goldstein from Chabad Jewish Center of Naperville says Chanukah is a rededication to bringing light and goodness into the world. Chabad is celebrating this year with a candlelit Chinese dinner on Christmas, a Chanukah at the Mall event for kids on Dec. 27 and a public menorah lighting at the Naperville municipal center Dec. 29.

It's not a Jewish religious tradition to eat Chinese food on Christmas, but it is "a thing," one rabbi says.

So this year, Chabad Jewish Center of Naperville is making it a celebratory thing with its Chanukah Night Out.

The event will combine a kosher catered Chinese meal, a ceremonial lighting of the menorah and a show by a Jewish comedian, and it takes place on Dec. 25.

"We know that many Jewish people enjoy Chinese food on the 25th," Rabbi Mendy Goldstein said. "We thought it would be a fun night out."

The kosher Chinese restaurant Tein Li Chow of Evanston is supplying the food from its kitchen under the supervision of the Chicago Rabbinical Council. The menu is in keeping with a common practice that leads many Jewish people to choose Chinese among the slim pickings of restaurants open for business on Christmas Day.

"It's just a thing," Goldstein said. "It's not really a tradition, just many Chinese places are open."

Open, too, is a storefront at 140 W. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Naperville, near the Apple store and Sephora. Goldstein said property owner Steve Rubin is allowing Chabad to use the space for its candlelit Chanukah celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. on Christmas before a new tenant moves in.

Comedian Brett Walkow of Skokie will put on a show appropriate for families as Chanukah celebrants unite over fried rice and egg rolls. Tickets for the Chanukah gathering are $18 for adults and $12 for children 12 and younger, and reservations must be made by Wednesday at jewishnaperville.com.

The meaning behind the festival is the continuation of an ancient tradition that began when Jews rededicated a temple after a successful revolt against an oppressive government. These days, Goldstein says, it serves as a reminder that good will triumph over evil, especially if believers rededicate themselves to helping it.

"The message of Chanukah is a beautiful message about adding more light into this world," he said. "Part of Chabad's mission is to add more light and goodness into this world."

The eight-day festival of Chanukah follows the Hebrew lunar calendar. This year it starts at sundown Dec. 24 and ends Jan. 1.

Chabad will continue its celebrations with Chanukah at the Mall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Westfield Fox Valley shopping center in Aurora and with a ceremonial lighting of a giant outdoor menorah at the Naperville Municipal Center by Mayor Steve Chirico at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29.

Chanukah at the mall features a magic show and crafts for kids. The public menorah-lighting event includes Chanukah songs, hot latkes, drinks, doughnuts and gelt, or chocolate coins.