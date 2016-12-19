Breaking News Bar
 
Wind chill advisory over, but it doesn't feel like it

  • It was 8 degrees below zero with a minus 25 degrees wind chill Monday morning in Elgin as commuters rush to their bus.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Two men navigate the minus 8 degrees weather Monday near downtown Elgin.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • A cloud of steam rises from the Fox River in Elgin as frigid temperatures blasted the Fox Valley Monday morning. Help is on the way, according to AccuWeather, with Tuesday's forecast calling for sunny skies and a high of 30.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Ice and snow cling to the fence along the Fox River near the Kimball Street bridge in Elgin Monday morning.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

When it comes to the weather, the good news is the wind chill advisory is over and improvement is on the way. The bad news is it's still quite bitter outside

The temperature reached minus 13 degrees at O'Hare International Airport Monday morning, missing the record of minus 14 in December 1983, according to the National Weather Service. It was up to 3 degrees at 11 a.m.

While wind chills were near minus 30 early Monday, AccuWeather forecasts 30 degrees Tuesday, followed by a succession of warmer days, with 37 degrees Friday. There will be sunny skies each day.

Freezing temperatures led to delays on a handful of Metra lines early Monday. At O'Hare, 65 flights were canceled.

