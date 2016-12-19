Wind chill advisory over, but it doesn't feel like it

hello

When it comes to the weather, the good news is the wind chill advisory is over and improvement is on the way. The bad news is it's still quite bitter outside

The temperature reached minus 13 degrees at O'Hare International Airport Monday morning, missing the record of minus 14 in December 1983, according to the National Weather Service. It was up to 3 degrees at 11 a.m.

While wind chills were near minus 30 early Monday, AccuWeather forecasts 30 degrees Tuesday, followed by a succession of warmer days, with 37 degrees Friday. There will be sunny skies each day.

Freezing temperatures led to delays on a handful of Metra lines early Monday. At O'Hare, 65 flights were canceled.