Waukegan police seek information about armed robbery

Waukegan police are seeking information about an armed robbery in the 1800 block of Washington Street, authorities said in a news release.

The victim was walking in a parking lot about 9:20 p.m. Friday when she was approached by a black man carrying a black handgun. The person was also described as having a thin build, and wearing a black ski mask and a black jacket.

The suspect left the area northbound on foot.

The Waukegan Police Department is not releasing the amount of money or type of property taken from the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's "Tip-Line" at (847) 360-9001.