New Egg Harbor opening in Oak Brook

Many of the employees who lost their jobs Dec. 2 when Egg Harbor Cafe closed in Yorktown Shopping Center will be back at work Thursday when a new Egg Harbor opens at 2054 York Road in Oak Brook, company officials said Monday.

The new restaurant is owned by Aimee and Mike Farrell, who opened their first Egg Harbor in 1985 in Hinsdale and long have considered opening an Oak Brook site.

"We've had our eye on Oak Brook for many years," Aimee Farrell said in a news release, "and we are thrilled to extend our reach."

The new 5,000-square-foot restaurant will offer 41 tables near the corner of York Road and 22nd Street in the Clearwater Shopping Center. It will employ more than 30 people, officials said, a majority of whom previously worked in Lombard.

The Yorktown restaurant opened in 1996, Egg Harbor Cafe spokeswoman Wendy Mospan said earlier this month, but the owners closed it because the lease expired and the Oak Brook location offered larger dining and kitchen areas. In addition, Mospan said, the restaurant's hours were not in sync with the shopping center's.

Crystal Jaros will serve as general manager of the new site and has managed locations in Lincolnshire and Libertyville since starting at Egg Harbor Café in 2003.

The restaurant will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily.