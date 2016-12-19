Police: Driver overdoses on heroin, causes 2-car crash in Prospect Heights

Police say driving under the influence charges are pending against a 31-year-old man who overdosed on heroin Sunday while behind the wheel of a car in Prospect Heights, causing a two-car crash that left another person injured.

Officers dispatched about noon Sunday to the scene of the crash at Palatine Road near Milwaukee Avenue found one of the drivers unconscious and not breathing. Acting with passers-by by who stopped to help, an officer removed the driver from the car and began CPR.

Prospect Heights Fire District personnel arrived a short time later and began assisting. Emergency responders injected the anti-opiate drug naloxone, after which the man stabilized and was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Items in the man's vehicle led investigators to suspect illegal drug use, police said. Investigators later interviewed the man at the hospital, and he admitted injecting heroin before driving, according to police.

Police said the 31-year-old driver was eastbound on Palatine Road when his vehicle struck the rear of a second car driven by a husband and wife. One of that car's occupants, a 62-year-old Wheeling resident, was treated and released at Glenbrook Hospital.