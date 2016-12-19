Secretary of state facility leaving Libertyville on Dec. 29.

A familiar service used by generations of Libertyville-area residents is on the way out, but the end likely will be more anticlimactic than sorrowful.

After about 30 years in a strip shopping center on Peterson Road in Libertyville, the secretary of state driver's service facility will close permanently at the end of the day Thursday, Dec. 29. It will reopen Wednesday, Jan. 4, in a larger, newly built space about 12 miles southwest on Route 12 in Lake Zurich.

There may be some sentiment for those who took their driving test in Libertyville, and took their kids there for the same purpose years later. However, there is no love lost with the landlord, who said he is thankful for the change.

Businessman Steve Martin, whose family owns the Brookside shopping center, said he hesitated when the last lease was renewed five years ago because of building wear and tear, occasional parking crunches and other matters. About 1,200 people visit the facility daily.

"I was on the fence about it. They (the state) were an awful burden. They were late with payments," Martin said.

At one point, the state was seven months late on the $9,200 monthly rent, according to Martin, although only one month now is owed. The lease was to end Sept. 30, but was extended. The move has been made official.

The new facility will be in the Deerpath Commons shopping center on Route 12 and South Old Rand Road in Lake Zurich, and already is considered an economic development success for the community. It will be about 9,300 square feet compared with the 6,700-square-foot Libertyville office, and will have twice the number of parking spaces at 400, according to Dave Druker, secretary of state spokesman.

"This is one of the fastest growing areas in the state and we needed more space," Druker said, adding the Lake Zurich facility is more centrally located between secretary of state offices in Waukegan and Woodstock.

Kyle Kordell, Lake Zurich's assistant to the village manager, said the facility will be a regional draw and attract thousands of consumers to the commercial corridor. It will be more convenient for Lake Zurich residents and benefit all of southwest Lake County, he added.

"We expect a bump in commerce activity due to the new secretary of state facility, with new shoppers going to Lake Zurich stores and restaurants," Kordell said.

The village did not provide financial incentives for the move. The build-out cost is $129,000 over five years, Druker said.

The other secretary of state driver's facilities in Lake County are in Waukegan and Deerfield.

Martin said there has been interest in the Peterson Road space but nothing has been signed.

