updated: 12/19/2016 4:43 PM

Cop, staff member hurt in brawl at East Aurora

Daily Herald report

Two students and two adults have been charged with aggravated battery and mob action after injuring an Aurora police resource officer and a staff member during a fight Friday at East Aurora High School, authorities said.

Police on Monday said the altercation began during dismissal when the female officer and a staff member were dealing with two students who refused to cooperate.

The officer was called away to address another issue, authorities said, but returned after one of the students intentionally struck the staff member with the school door.

The student ignored the officer's orders, authorities said, and began to struggle with her.

At that point, Lester Swafford, 52, of the 1200 block of Summit Avenue, entered the school and fought with the officer, according to police. They fell to the ground during the struggle, and the two students punched and kicked the officer in the head, authorities said.

The school staff member, meanwhile, tried to approach but was battered by 48-year-old Claudette Fleming of the 1200 block of Summit Avenue, police said.

The officer and staff member suffered minor injuries.

Swafford, Fleming and the juveniles all were charged. The adults were held for bond call, and the juveniles were sent to the Kane County Youth Home in St. Charles.

Earlier in the day, Aurora police charged a 16-year-old student with criminal damage to state-supported property after staff members at East found a garbage can on fire in the men's bathroom. The fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

Police said their investigation led them to the student, but they have not been able to determine a motive.

