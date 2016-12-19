Police: Wauconda burglary suspect jumped out window

hello

Police say a Wauconda man left a trail of footprints from the scene of multiple car burglaries, then jumped out a second-story window to escape officers who followed them.

About 3:30 a.m. Monday, Wauconda officers responded to the 400 block of Larkdale Row, where a number of car burglaries were reported, according to a news release. Authorities tracked footprints in the snow to a home several blocks away.

While police spoke with a resident of the home, a man jumped out of the second-story window and ran, according to the news release.

After a brief search, police located Michael Schlaffer, 27. In Schlaffer's home on the 600 block of Laurel Avenue, officers found property from about 25 vehicles, authorities said.

He faces five counts of burglary to a motor vehicle, nine counts of criminal trespass to a motor vehicle and one count of obstructing a peace officer. Schlaffer remained at the Lake County jail Wednesday evening on $250,000 bail, court records show.