Not all on McHenry County Board like Franks' proposed rule changes

Some of the reforms engineered by new McHenry County Board Chairman Jack Franks got a rough reception Monday, with several board members claiming he was trying to fix problems that don't exist.

A temporary rules committee was created this month to evaluate methods of streamlining the policy-making process and reforming the board committee structure -- concepts on which Franks campaigned heavily this fall.

The ad hoc committee, made up of nine board members and Franks, unanimously recommended moving forward with several changes, including consolidating the number of committees from 12 to seven. Another new rule, if approved by the full county board, would allow a standing board member from the same district to temporarily replace an absent committee member during meetings.

The proposed changes, Franks said, would ensure efficiency at the committee level and allow each meeting to proceed as scheduled, even if members are unavailable.

But at a committee of the whole meeting Monday, some board members, including Donna Kurtz of Crystal Lake, questioned the necessity of the substitution rule, arguing it's rare for committees to fail to meet quorum.

"What we're doing is throwing a lot of complexity at a ... problem that does not merit this type of a solution," she said.

John Jung Jr. of Woodstock and Jeffrey Thorsen of Crystal Lake said committee substitutions also could make it easier for board members to avoid making a hard vote.

But Franks said the measure is not a mandate; it would simply give members an option to temporarily hand over their duties in the event of an illness, family problems and other personal issues.

"I don't know why we wouldn't want to have the flexibility if necessary to be able to utilize it at the members' discretion," he said. "This would be a way to protect the taxpayers."

Some board members also took issue with a proposal to reduce the number of county board meetings from two to one per month. Instead, a committee of the whole meeting would be held five days before the board meeting, which Franks said would allow for more in-depth discussion ahead of a vote.

Chuck Wheeler of McHenry argued the gap between voting board meetings would be too long, making the probability of calling special meetings more likely. Yvonne Barnes of Cary said fewer board meetings mean fewer opportunities for the public to attend.

"To fix a problem which even those of us on the board fail to see is kind of shortsighted," Wheeler said.

Andrew Gasser of Fox River Grove added, "I want to make sure everybody understands, we're not broken. I think we do a pretty good job on the county board."

The full county board is expected to vote on the amended rules Tuesday, as well as the appointment of seven members to each committee. The proposed committees are finance and audit; internal support and services; law and government; liquor and license; planning, environment and development; public health and community services; and transportation.