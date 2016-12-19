Winning $1M lottery ticket soon will expire

Checking under the couch cushions could yield a $1 million find for one Powerball player who is running out of time to claim his or her prize.

A winning $1 million Illinois Lottery ticket sold almost a year ago in Glenview is due to expire next month.

The Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Citgo Food Mart on Greenwood Road in Glenview, the Illinois Lottery announced in a news release Monday. The winning numbers in the Jan. 13, 2016, drawing were 4, 8, 19, 27 and 34, and the Powerball number was 10. The retailer earned a $10,000 bonus, 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling a winning ticket.

Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize. Under state law, unclaimed prizes are transferred to either the Common School Fund or the Capital Projects Fund.