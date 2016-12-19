Breaking News Bar
 
Cook County
updated: 12/19/2016 7:39 PM

Winning $1M lottery ticket soon will expire

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

Checking under the couch cushions could yield a $1 million find for one Powerball player who is running out of time to claim his or her prize.

A winning $1 million Illinois Lottery ticket sold almost a year ago in Glenview is due to expire next month.

The Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Citgo Food Mart on Greenwood Road in Glenview, the Illinois Lottery announced in a news release Monday. The winning numbers in the Jan. 13, 2016, drawing were 4, 8, 19, 27 and 34, and the Powerball number was 10. The retailer earned a $10,000 bonus, 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling a winning ticket.

Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize. Under state law, unclaimed prizes are transferred to either the Common School Fund or the Capital Projects Fund.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account