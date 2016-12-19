The hottest races for mayor in DuPage County

There will be contested races for mayor or village president in at least eight DuPage County towns during the April election.

Incumbents will face challenges in Lisle, Lombard, Warrenville and West Chicago. There also will be races in Aurora, Bensenville, Roselle and Villa Park where incumbents are not seeking re-election.

The filing period for the April election ended Monday.

Here's a look at the some of the hottest races in the Daily Herald coverage area:

Lombard

Incumbent village President Keith Giagnorio is being challenged by York Township precinct committeeman Ben McAdams in his bid for a second term.

McAdams, 20, said in an email he will focus on economic, environmental and social concerns of residents. He wants to implement home rule and explore new revenue sources.

Giagnorio said he hopes voters respond to his record over the past four years.

"We've got so many projects going on, some that are just getting started," he said, referencing developments north of Yorktown Shopping Center and a new Sam's Club and Mariano's. "I felt it would be wise to stay and see those projects through."

Lisle

In his bid for a fifth term, Mayor Joe Broda is being challenged by Christopher Pecak, who is part of a slate of candidates called Prosperity for Lisle.

Pecak says he's running to give residents "a fiscally responsible choice."

"The current mayor has supported raising the tax levy to the maximum amount, without triggering a backdoor referendum, for 16 straight years," Pecak said in an email. "We can and must do better. I will also place emphasis on transparency and open government."

Broda said he's going to highlight the village's successes during his tenure. He said he wants "to continue what we started planning many, many years ago."

"Downtown has been a focus," Broda said. "We're promoting a tremendous amount of businesses coming into town. We've got a lot happening. We've got more that we're working on."

Warrenville

Longtime Mayor David Brummel will face a familiar opponent in his bid for a fourth term.

Alderman Michael Hoffmann, who was defeated by Brummel in the 2013 mayoral race, is making another run.

On Monday, Hoffmann said he's running again "to fight for the people." He said he wants to be "a voice" for residents.

Brummel said he's seeking re-election because he loves Warrenville.

"I think the community is doing well," he said. "I think most people appreciate the leadership that's been provided over the past 12 years."

Bensenville

Two sitting trustees are running to replace former village president Frank Soto, who stepped down to become an arbitrator with the Illinois Workers' Compensation Commission.

Frank DeSimone is a 13-year resident who works as a detective in a neighboring town and is president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 170. He was elected to his trustee seat in 2015.

Henry Wesseler is a former park district commissioner who has served on the village board since 2009. A public service representative for the Illinois secretary of state's office, he grew up in Bensenville. He's a Master Mason/Shriner and a member of American Legion Post 1205.

Roselle

Two sitting trustees -- Wayne Domke and Andy Maglio -- will run for the village's top spot with longtime Mayor Gayle Smolinski retiring.

"It's going to be big shoes to fill because Gayle's done a wonderful job," Maglio said.

Maglio, who has been a trustee since 2009, says he wants to become mayor to follow through on initiatives he helped start during his time on the board.

Domke says he's running because he has been on the board since 2011 and previously served 12 years on the Roselle Park District commission.

"I think I can go to the next level," Domke said. He said he wants to improve transparency and "keep property values up by making good decisions."

Elsewhere

In West Chicago, Ruben Pineda will face Marilyn Kroll in his bid for a second term.

Villa Park village President Deborah Bullwinkel announced Monday she made the "very difficult decision" to not run for re-election. There will be a three-way race for the position that features two village trustees, Albert Bulthuis and Robert Taglia, and Charles Pickerill.

In Aurora, four mayoral candidates will appear on the April ballot: Linda Chapa LaVia, Rick Guzman, Richard Irvin and Mike Saville. They have been campaigning for the seat since Tom Weisner announced he would step down before the end of his third term due to health concerns.

Elsewhere in DuPage, incumbents Rich Veenstra in Addison, Franco Coladipietro in Bloomingdale, Linda Jackson in Glendale Heights, Jeff Pruyn in Itasca, Tony Ragucci in Oakbrook Terrace and Erik Spande in Winfield are all running unopposed.

• Daily Herald staff writer Bob Smith contributed to this report.