Who's running for mayor in Fox Valley towns

Several Fox Valley-area towns will have contested mayoral races in the April 4 election.

Former Carpentersville Fire Chief John Skillman is challenging incumbent Ed Ritter in the race for village president.

Ritter, who has served as president since 2009, is seeking his third term. If re-elected to another four years, he hopes to improve the village's housing portfolio and strengthen the local economy.

Skillman retired from his post earlier this year after working 29 years for the department. He vows to lessen the property tax burden on residents, investigate new revenue sources, and bring economic growth and new businesses to town.

"Building positive relationships and opening communications with our residents, students and the small and large business owners is the key to our success," Skillman said.

Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns and Alderman Tom Simonian are vying to lead that city.

Simonian called Burns a "career politician" who puts city employees' wants ahead of residents' welfare.

Burns, who has been mayor since 2001, has said Simonian's remarks about employee benefits, labor contracts and more have demoralized city workers.

In Batavia, Jason Stoops is challenging nine-term Mayor Jeff Schielke, one of the longest-tenured mayors in the state.

The race in South Elgin is between incumbent Village President Steve Ward and longtime Trustee Lisa Guess.

Ward was elected in April 2015 after he was appointed in November 2013 after the death of the then-village president.

He had served as trustee since 2001.

Guess has two years left on her fourth term on the board.

In Lake in the Hills, Village President Paul Mulcahy is being challenged by Trustee Russ Ruzanski to lead the village for the next four years.

Mulcahy, 64, was arrested and charged Nov. 6 with misdemeanor domestic battery and causing bodily harm to a woman he was dating.

His next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. today at the McHenry County Government Center, 2200 N. Seminary Ave., Woodstock.

In Elburn, where incumbent Village President Dave Anderson is not seeking re-election, two trustees have stepped up to the plate: Jeff Walter and David Gualdoni. They will face a third person, Christopher Mondi.

Candidate filings ended Monday.

The following incumbent mayoral candidates are running unopposed: Algonquin Village President John Schmitt; Burlington Village President Bob Walsh; East Dundee Village President Lael Miller; Fox River Grove Village President Robert Nunamaker; Gilberts Village President Rick Zirk; Hampshire Village President Jeff Magnussen; Huntley Mayor Charles Sass; Maple Park Village President Kathleen Curtis; Sleepy Hollow Village President Stephan Pickett; Sugar Grove Village President Sean Michels; St. Charles Mayor Ray Rogina; and West Dundee Village President Chris Nelson.

North Aurora Village President Dale Berman is unopposed, after a village electoral board kicked Ben Popp off the ballot last week.

North Aurora candidates filed in November.

• Daily Herald staff writers Lauren Rohr and Susan Sarkauskas contributed to this report.