Mayoral race set in Mount Prospect, four other Northwest suburbs

Voters in at least five Northwest suburban Cook County communities will settle contested races for their town's top elected officials in the April 4 election.

With candidate filing wrapping up Monday, mayoral races emerged in Mount Prospect, Des Plaines, Wheeling, Barrington and Rolling Meadows. Three of those races will feature first-term incumbents attempting to fend off challenges, while another features a three-way race to replace a former mayor who's moved on to Springfield.

Here's a look at the races:

Mount Prospect

Ivan Temesvari is challenging Mayor Arlene Juracek in Mount Prospect, but the 38-year-old mathematic professor said Monday his decision to run is not based on dissatisfaction with the first-term incumbent or the village government.

"I'm not going to criticize at all, because this is going to be new for me," said Temesvari, a married father of two young children who is an assistant professor of mathematics and computer science and coordinator of computer science at Oakton Community College in Des Plaines. "I don't personally know the mayor. Perhaps I can bring a younger, fresher approach."

Having moved to Mount Prospect two years ago from Des Plaines, Temesvari said he has a desire to help shape his community's future. While he believes his taxes may be a little high, he's not sure how much control the mayor may have over that.

When Juracek announced her run for a second term earlier this fall, she named as her goals responsible spending and less reliance on property tax, maintaining infrastructure and quality services, building an accountable leadership team and providing opportunities for the village's diverse population.

Since then, in her state of the village address, she announced that village sales tax revenues had exceeded property tax revenues this year for the first time. That, she said, is evidence that a growing local economy was easing the financial burden on residents.

Juracek first joined the village board as a trustee in 2007 before her unopposed run for village president in 2013.

Des Plaines

As expected, the race for Des Plaines mayor remained a two-way contest after Monday's filing deadline.

Malcolm Chester, a lobbyist and first-term alderman in the 6th Ward, will seek to unseat incumbent Mayor Matt Bogusz on April 4.

A key issue for the campaign could be whether elected officials receive taxpayer-funded health care benefits.

Chester and Bogusz cast opposing votes on the issue this year. The benefit costs the city about $93,000 last year. Bogusz, who wants to eliminate the benefit, criticized Chester, calling health benefits a selfish perk.

"Voters want someone focused on their issues, not their own self-interest," he said.

Chester on Monday defended his vote, arguing the city council should study the whole package of benefits for elected officials. He said offering benefits could attract more candidates for office.

"I think democracy works best when you have at least two candidates in each ward," Chester said.

Chester said he wants to push for a more proactive approach to attracting manufacturing development.

Bogusz said he wants to focus on revitalizing the downtown theater and lowering water rates.

Wheeling

The race for Wheeling village president features two familiar candidates. Incumbent Wheeling Village President Dean Argiris hopes to win re-election against Michael Kurgan, a Wheeling Park District commissioner since 2001.

Argiris has touted attracting businesses to vacant properties and developing infrastructure.

Kurgan did not return a phone call Monday.

Barrington

In a rematch from 2013, Mike Kozel will again oppose longtime Mayor Karen Darch in April. They were the only candidates to file nominating paperwork to run for the village's top office before the deadline Monday.

Kozel, as part of a slate of two village board candidates, filed to run against Darch in 2013. After all three were removed from the ballot for not filing statements of economic interest on time, Kozel ran as a write-in candidate and lost. In 2015, he made an unsuccessful bid for a trustee seat on the village board.

Darch is seeking her fourth term as mayor. She began her political career as a village trustee in 1995. If re-elected, she said her goals would include building on the success of the Barrington Village Center development and working on infrastructure projects.

Rolling Meadows

A three-person mayor's race has developed between Aldermen Mike Cannon and Len Prejna, and Zoning Board of Appeals Chairman Dave Whitney, to fill the remaining two years on the term of Tom Rooney, who stepped down last month after being appointed to the Illinois Senate.

Cannon, elected to represent Ward 1 in 2011, said his strongest suit has been his fiscal conservatism.

Prejna, elected to represent Ward 2 in 2013, has said his top priorities as mayor would be the development of downtown, attracting new businesses, and rebuilding infrastructure.

Whitney, a 38-year resident who has volunteered for a number of local causes, said he would bring consensus to an often-divided city council.

• Daily Herald staff writers Doug T. Graham, Chacour Koop, Eric Peterson and Christopher Placek contributed to this report.