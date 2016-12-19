Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/19/2016 9:25 AM

Obama admin sets rule to protect streams near coal mines

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- The Obama administration has finalized rules designed to reduce the environmental impact of coal mining on the nation's streams, a long-anticipated move that met quick resistance from Republicans who vowed to overturn it under President-elect Donald Trump.

The Interior Department said Monday the rule will protect 6,000 miles of streams and 52,000 acres of forests, preventing debris from coal mining from being dumped into nearby waters.

Officials said the rule would cause only modest job losses in coal country, but Republicans denounced it as a job-killer imposed during President Barack Obama's final days in office.

Republican Rep. Rob Bishop of Utah, chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, said he looks forward to working with Trump to overturn the rule "and implement policies that protect communities forsaken by this administration."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account