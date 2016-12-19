Breaking News Bar
 
Calamos founder and CEO announce plans to take money manager private

  • John Calamos

  • Calamos Investments is located near the intersection of I-88 & Rte 59 in Naperville. The firm's Calamos Asset Management will be acquired by the founder and CEO.

Daily Herald Report

Naperville-based Calamos Asset Management's founder and CEO are buying the money management company and taking it private, the firm said Monday.

The company is being acquired by an entity formed by the firm's founder, John Calamos, and its chairman and CEO, John Koudounis. They plan to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Class A common stock of CAM not owned for $8.25 per share in cash.

In the meantime, Rigrodsky & Long, a law firm in Wilmington, Delaware, said Monday it plans to investigate the acquisition for "possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations" because Calamos Asset Management's board of director "failed to adequately shop the company and obtain the best possible value" for shareholders.

Spokesmen for Rigrodsky & Long and for Calamos were not immediately available for comment.

"As investors at Calamos, we have always taken the long view," John Calamos said in a statement. "I believe a fully private ownership structure will enable John Koudounis to focus on managing our business to his vision for our firm's long-term growth."

The Calamos board formed an independent special committee after John Calamos and Koudounis expressed an interest in a possible transaction in October.

The committee reviewed the acquisition proposal, and considered various options available to the firm, including remaining a public company. The committee agreed the deal would be fair and approved the agreement.

As of Sept. 30, the firm owned 22.2 percent of Calamos Investments, with the remaining 77.8 percent being privately owned by Calamos Partners LLC.

Koudounis was hired in March as CEO of Calamos Investments.

"Upon arriving at Calamos, I directed an extensive analysis of our corporate structure," Koudounis said. "Being a fully private company -- consistent with 95 percent of asset managers today -- will allow us to manage the business with the same long-term view that we apply to our investment approach. By eliminating the distraction of the market's increased focus on short-term metrics, we can be singularly dedicated to improving our key performance areas."

