Two new Rosemont restaurants include Murray Bros.' golf-themed bar

Actor Bill Murray, right, and his five brothers -- from right, Brian, John, Ed, Andy and Joel -- behind plans for a golf-themed bar/restaurant in Rosemont. The brothers, whose experiences as caddies at Indian Hill Club in Winnetka inspired the 1980 comedy classic "Caddyshack," were inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame last year. Courtesy of the Western Golf Association

Two new restaurants, including a golf-themed sports bar run by Bill Murray and his brothers, are in the works to open in Rosemont, officials said.

The bar would be within the Crowne Plaza hotel at River Road and Balmoral Avenue, across the street from the Rosemont Theatre box office, according to Mayor Brad Stephens.

The Murrays have a verbal agreement for an 11,000-square-foot space inside the hotel and are now working to get a written lease, Stephens said.

Blueprints for the restaurant would have to be submitted for village review before construction could begin. It's still unknown when that might occur.

The Murrays -- actor/comedian Bill, chef Andy, financial executive Ed and actors Brian, Joel and John -- opened the Murray Bros. Caddyshack restaurant/bar at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Florida, in 2001.

Bill Murray famously starred as greenskeeper Carl Spackler in the 1980 golf comedy "Caddyshack." It was the six brothers' experiences growing up as caddies at Indian Hill Club in Winnetka that inspired Brian Doyle-Murray to write the script for the film.

The brothers were inducted into the Western Golf Association's Caddie Hall of Fame in 2015.

Andy Murray, who runs the restaurant in Florida, originally was looking to open a new location at Rosemont's MB Financial Park entertainment district, Stephens said.

The mayor said there were no spots available, but he recommended other locations in town that eventually led to the Crowne Plaza.

The other proposed restaurant in Rosemont is BrgrBelly, a hamburger eatery that plans to relocate from a location in Chicago's Gladstone Park neighborhood.

The restaurant's three-year lease is expiring at the end of the year, while the owners are in final negotiations on a lease agreement for a still-undisclosed location in Rosemont, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.

Stephens did not know where BrgrBelly plans to open. The owners couldn't be reached for comment.

An opening is scheduled for late summer 2017.

The original BrgrBelly location in Portage Park and a sister restaurant, BeefBelly, in Jefferson Park, remain in business.