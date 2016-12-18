The Latest: $2 tickets in KC if you brave minus-15 temps

hello

Green Bay Packers fans bundle up as they wait before an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Packers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Chicago. Associated Press

Fans bundled up for the cold weather head for U.S. Bank Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Minneapolis. Associated Press

Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers (56) and receiver Jeff Janis (83) run back to the locker room after warmups before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Chicago. Associated Press

The Latest on the NFL's 15th Sunday. (all times Eastern):

12 p.m.

Want to see the Titans-Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium? There's still time, and it won't even break the holiday budget.

With an hour left before kickoff, the ticket site cheaptickets.com had four seats together in the upper corner of the stadium for $2 apiece - less than a cup of coffee at most places. Or, if you're willing to pony up double that, a family of four could sit in the upper deck right at the 50-yard line.

Of course, that's assuming you can handle the minus-15 wind chill.

Parking will still set you back $40.

___

The NFL's 15th Sunday opens with several early-afternoon matchups between teams in playoff position against those trying to finish on a good note or to keep their unlikely postseason hopes alive.

Green Bay travels to struggling Chicago, the 2-11 Jaguars play at Houston and the Steelers play Cincinnati. 5-7. Other 1 p.m. games include Browns-Bills, Lions-Giants, Eagles-Ravens, Colts-Vikings and Titans-Chiefs.

The best matchups are later, including the Patriots at the Broncos at 4:25 p.m. EST. Other late-afternoon games are Raiders-Chargers, 49ers-Falcons and Saints-Cardinals.

Tampa Bay travels to Dallas for the prime-time game.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL