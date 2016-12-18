Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 12/18/2016 12:01 PM

The Latest: $2 tickets in KC if you brave minus-15 temps

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers (56) and receiver Jeff Janis (83) run back to the locker room after warmups before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Chicago.

    Green Bay Packers linebacker Julius Peppers (56) and receiver Jeff Janis (83) run back to the locker room after warmups before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Chicago.
    Associated Press

  • Fans bundled up for the cold weather head for U.S. Bank Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Minneapolis.

    Fans bundled up for the cold weather head for U.S. Bank Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Minneapolis.
    Associated Press

  • Green Bay Packers fans bundle up as they wait before an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Packers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Chicago.

    Green Bay Packers fans bundle up as they wait before an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Packers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Chicago.
    Associated Press

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

The Latest on the NFL's 15th Sunday. (all times Eastern):

12 p.m.

Want to see the Titans-Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium? There's still time, and it won't even break the holiday budget.

With an hour left before kickoff, the ticket site cheaptickets.com had four seats together in the upper corner of the stadium for $2 apiece - less than a cup of coffee at most places. Or, if you're willing to pony up double that, a family of four could sit in the upper deck right at the 50-yard line.

Of course, that's assuming you can handle the minus-15 wind chill.

Parking will still set you back $40.

___

The NFL's 15th Sunday opens with several early-afternoon matchups between teams in playoff position against those trying to finish on a good note or to keep their unlikely postseason hopes alive.

Green Bay travels to struggling Chicago, the 2-11 Jaguars play at Houston and the Steelers play Cincinnati. 5-7. Other 1 p.m. games include Browns-Bills, Lions-Giants, Eagles-Ravens, Colts-Vikings and Titans-Chiefs.

The best matchups are later, including the Patriots at the Broncos at 4:25 p.m. EST. Other late-afternoon games are Raiders-Chargers, 49ers-Falcons and Saints-Cardinals.

Tampa Bay travels to Dallas for the prime-time game.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account