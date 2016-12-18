Rose rescues Tottenham in 2-1 win over Burnley in EPL

Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose, left, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at White Hart Lane stadium in London, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. Associated Press

LONDON -- Danny Rose popped up from the back to score a second-half winner as Tottenham came from behind to beat Burnley 2-1 in the English Premier League on Sunday.

The left back was put through for his 71st-minute goal by Moussa Sissoko, who could have been sent off moments earlier for a high challenge on Stephen Ward. Sissoko received only a yellow card.

"Moussa Sissoko has to go off, and he sets up the second goal - obviously I am very disappointed about that," Burnley manager Sean Dyche said. "It was a blind challenge, a high challenge and simply a red card."

Burnley took the lead against the run of play at White Hart Lane through Ashley Barnes in the 21st minute, but conceded a strike by Dele Alli six minutes later.

It was Spurs' fourth win in their last five games in all competitions and kept them in fifth place, a point behind north London rival Arsenal. Burnley is 16th and three points above the bottom three.