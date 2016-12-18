Blackhawks could get G Corey Crawford back on Friday

hello

CHICAGO -- Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville says goaltender Corey Crawford could return Friday against Colorado.

Crawford had an emergency appendectomy in Philadelphia on Dec. 3. He skated again before Sunday night's game against San Jose, and Quenneville says he "looks good, feels better."

Crawford, who turns 32 on Dec. 31, is 12-6-2 with a 2.27 goals-against average in 20 games this season. He made the All-Star team last year for the first time.

Scott Darling has started every game since Crawford's operation, going 5-2-1 with a .933 save percentage in that stretch. Quenneville says there was a discussion about starting rookie Lars Johansson against the Sharks, but they decided to stay with Darling despite signs of fatigue the past couple games.

While Darling remains in the lineup, Quenneville says center Artem Anisimov will miss the matchup with San Jose with an upper-body injury. Anisimov is day to day.