updated: 12/18/2016 6:08 PM

Jones leads Blue Jackets past Canucks in OT for 9th in a row

  • Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones (3) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks in overtime of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones (3) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks in overtime of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Brandon Saad (20) celebrates his goal past Vancouver Canucks goalie Ryan Miller (30) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones (3) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks in overtime of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Vancouver Canucks left wing Loui Eriksson (21) puts Columbus Blue Jackets center Brandon Dubinsky (17) into the boards during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) stops a shot from the Vancouver Canucks during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Vancouver Canucks goalie Ryan Miller (30) looks on as Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Brandon Saad (20) celebrates his goal with his teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Brandon Saad (20) celebrates his goal past Vancouver Canucks goalie Ryan Miller (30) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alex Biega (55) looks on as Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Brandon Saad (20) celebrates his goal past Vancouver Canucks goalie Ryan Miller (30) with teammate Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

Associated Press
VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Seth Jones scored 46 seconds into overtime lead Columbus to a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, giving the Blue Jackets their ninth straight win and coach John Tortorella the 500th of his career.

Brandon Saad had two goals and Cam Atkinson added a goal and an assist for Columbus, which has earned points in 11 straight games (10-0-1). Alexander Wennberg had two assists and Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 14 saves for his league-leading 19th win.

Brandon Sutter, Daniel Sedin and Jannik Hansen scored for Vancouver, while Ryan Miller stopped 21 shots.

Jones scored his fifth of the season on a 2-on-1 break with Atkinson in the extra period after Vancouver's Ben Hutton hit the post at the other end.

