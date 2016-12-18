Bears CB LeBlanc won't play blame game after loss

Daniel White/dwhite@dailyherald.comGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson (87) catches an Aaron Rodgers pass over Chicago Bears cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc (22) to set up the game winning field goal, December 18, 2016, at Soldier Field.

Undrafted out of Florida Atlantic University. Cut before the start of the season by the New England Patriots. Claimed off waivers by the lowly Bears but buried on their depth chart.

One on one coverage against the speedy Jordy Nelson? With the game against the archrival on the line? And the football in the right hand of Aaron Rodgers?

Now that's a tough position to be in, as if lining up at the cornerback position in the NFL isn't tough enough.

Cre'Von LeBlanc found himself in another tough spot following the Bears' 30-27 loss to Green Bay on Sunday at Soldier Field. The rookie stood in front of reporters, head up, trying to explain what happened on Rodgers' 60-yard completion to Nelson that set up Mason Crosby's game-winning field goal from 32 yards out as time expired. The 5-foot-10 LeBlanc had single coverage on the 6-3 Nelson, who got behind LeBlanc to haul in Rodgers' deep throw over the middle, before being tackled at the 14.

Like his battle with Nelson, LeBlanc didn't shy away.

Was he was expecting safety help on the play?

"Kind of, sort of," LeBlanc said. "But at the end of the day, my technique has got to be better and I got to be on top of that."

No way was LeBlanc going to point a finger at rookie safety Deon Bush or the coverage the Bears were in. Head coach John Fox wasn't going there either.

"I am not going to get into the blame game," Fox said. "I think our guys fought hard. We had an opportunity to win a game, and we came up short. It's happened quite a few times here late."

No one will dispute that. The Bears lost a game by 6 or fewer points for the sixth time in their last 10 games, hiking their loss total to 11 with two games left.

They were en route to being blown out by the Packers, trailing 27-10 after three quarters. But the 3-game winners miraculously pulled even on Connor Barth's 22-yard field with 1:19 to go.

Green Bay's offense took over at its own 27.

"If you give a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Drew Brees a minute, that's an eternity for those guys," Bears cornerback Tracy Porter said. "We have to heighten our awareness and know the type of quarterbacks that we're going against and not relax."

Rodgers threw incomplete on first down and then completed a pass for minus-1 yard to Ty Montgomery. That brought up third-and-11 from the 26 with half a minute remaining.

"I was inside leverage, about 7 yards (off the line) and 1 yard inside," LeBlanc said. "Jordy Nelson came at me vertical. I opened up my hips. Once he broke my cushion and he went post, I sped and turned, and he ran away from my leverage. Good ball, good throw."

Not good football by the Bears. And not good execution against Rodgers, whose last-second heroics at Soldier Field in 2013 finished off the Bears' season and sent the Packers into the playoffs.

"Obviously it was a pretty good ball by No. 12 (Rodgers)," Fox said. "He can do that. They executed on that play better than we did."

A week earlier, LeBlanc's execution earned praise. His first NFL interception, which he returned 24 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown, provided a highlight in another one of those tough Bears losses, 20-17 at Detroit. But that play, like Sunday's, have to be forgotten.

"It's just football," LeBlanc said. "You're going to have ups and downs. You're going to have trials and tribulations. It's up to you have a short-term memory, come in on Monday and Tuesday and get back in the playbook."

After LeBlanc got beat deep by the Packers, Porter, Josh Bellamy and Pernell McPhee were among the Bears who consoled him.

Said LeBlanc: "They told me to hold my head up. It happens to the best of us. Just don't let it hold me down."

It likely won't.