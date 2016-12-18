Chicago Blackhawks stay strong, win 4-1

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith (2) celebrates with Chicago Blackhawks left wing Artemi Panarin, right, after he scored a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Chicago.

Had they come out with a lacksadasical, halfhearted effort against San Jose on Sunday night, the Chicago Blackhawks could have thrown every excuse in the book at the 22,027 fans sitting in the United Center.

"It's our 10th game in 18 days. We just played a grueling game at St. Louis less than 24 hours ago. We're coming off a three-game road trip in which we went 3-0.

Please excuse us while we conserve some energy for when the games really matter."

Of course, we all know better than to expect that kind of mentality out of this team, and even though they fell behind 1-0 and were thoroughly outplayed for long stretches of the second period, the Hawks dug deep and beat San Jose 4-1 to prevail for a fifth straight time.

"Everybody's got a tough schedule this year," Duncan Keith said. "Nobody's going to use being tired as an excuse on both sides."

It took 34 games -- and 74 shots on goal -- but Keith finally scored a goal when his blast from the point beat Martin Jones 16:49 into the second period to tie the game at 1-1. The defenseman had just banged the puck against the end boards seconds before, but he put it on net when Artemi Panarin fed him with a perfect pass.

"When Bread Man put it right there in my wheelhouse there, I was just trying to get it on net as hard as I could," Keith said. "Earlier before that, I was trying to keep it the zone. It was close to getting out."

Ryan Hartman made it 2-1 with 13:01 left in the third period when he snatched the puck after a faceoff at the right dot and flung it past a shocked Jones.

"I wasn't actually sure where it went at first," Hartman said. "Then I heard the goal horn. I think it surprised both of us."

Vinnie Hinostroza provided the insurance when he flew in and buried a shot with 2:20 remaining, and Patrick Kane scored into an empty net with 46.2 seconds left.

Scott Darling made 33 saves and improved to 10-2-2. He made several huge stops in a second period that was largely dominated by San Jose.

"The second period was probably the difference in the game," Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said. "To come out 1-1 after we had played the way we did, I felt that we deserved a little better … I credit their goalie who was excellent … and weathered the storm."

It was Darling's ninth straight start in relief of Corey Crawford, out since having an appendectomy on Dec. 3. The Hawks' coaches talked about giving Lars Johansson a start, but Darling convinced them he wanted another chance after allowing 8 goals in his last two games.

"It wasn't really much of a conversation," Darling said. "They asked me if I wanted to play and I said, 'Yeah, I really do' because for me you want to play as much as you can because this kind of opportunity doesn't come around a lot.

"It's nice to get back in there and kind of redeem myself and just move forward."

The Hawks are 22-8-4 overall and 13-2-3 at home.

San Jose, which was 10-3-0 in its last 13 games and hadn't been held to under 2 goals in 15 straight games, had a four-game winning streak snapped and fell to 19-12-1.